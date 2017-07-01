Cooking Tips To Assist You Impress Your Guests

Cooking your own meals has many advantages. You can impress a date, save money, eat healthier, and have a meal that's fine-tuned to your unique tastes. Most people would like to know how to cook, but feel it is something you either know or don't know how to do. This article will give advice that shows that anyone, with a little bit of effort, can become a beginning home chef.

Learn to use your hands when cooking (after washing them thoroughly first of course!). Hands are the most sensitive yet versatile cooking utensil you will own. They can be used for mixing, measuring and testing whether a product is cooked enough. A cake, for example, will show that it is done by springing back when touched lightly with a finger on its top.

Spices should be kept somewhere cool and dark. If they are stored in an area that they are exposed to light, heat and humidity, their shelf life is shortened. Keeping your spices in darkened, cool areas will lend extra longevity and flavor. Make sure that your spices are fresh to add taste and flavor to any meal.

After removing corn from the cob, scrap the cob with the back of your knife. Doing this will extract the "milk" from it. Drizzle the "milk" over the corn to add extra flavor.

If you want hard boiled eggs that peel easily, then you need to cool your eggs before you peel them. Boiled eggs that are fresh out of hot water have no separation between the egg and its shell. By refilling your pot with cold water before peeling the eggs inside, you encourage the eggs to compress, thereby creating a layer of air between the eggs and their shells, making it easier for you to peel them.

If you feel that a piece of food you are about to cook does not look right or may be rotten, always error on the side of caution and throw it away. It is better to lose a few dollars than to cost yourself the next couple of weeks from food poisoning.

When you are making fish or meat, make sure to sprinkle seasonings equally. You can compare the sprinkling to falling snow. By doing this, you are avoiding clumping. Also, the spices will be spread evenly so that one side of the meat or fish does not have more seasoning than the other.

You should use applesauce when baking if you want to cut back on the amount of calories the baked good contains. The applesauce will not change the texture or flavor of the baked good. It will cut back on the number of calories that are in the baked good. It will also add fiber to the food.

If you are stuck trying to figure out what to cook for dinner during the week, consider building your meals around themes. "Mexican Monday" could mean burritos or a nice taco salad. How about "Tuscan Tuesday" featuring spaghetti and meatballs or maybe meatball subs? And "Fish Friday" offers lots of options for shrimp, salmon or even tuna. Bring the whole family into the fun by letting the kids pick a theme and help plan the meal that day.

Here is a cooking tip that will make your life easier on nights and weekends. When cooking, save any sauces leftover from cooking by pouring them into ice cube trays. When you need to use the sauce cubes, simply pop them out of the tray and reheat them in a sauce pan for a quick sauce without all of the cook time.

If you have left over wine in a bottle from dinner or drinks with friends, you can pour out the remaining wine in an ice tray and put it in the freezer. When you are making a sauce that has wine in the recipe you can drop in a couple of cubes.

If you and your significant other love cooking, then consider taking a cooking class for couples! Couples cooking classes can help you explore new cuisines, enjoy each other's company and also learn more about working together in the kitchen. A well-kept secret is that the guys enjoy these classes as much as the ladies "

and it often leads to the fellows taking a greater role in cooking at home.

Put food into a hot pan instead of trying to cook it while the pan is still cold. The pan should already be at the desired temperature before you start cooking. This will ensure that the food is cooked evenly and thoroughly. You want to see the steam rising off the pan when you start cooking.

When it comes to cooking the fresher the better. Sure the bottled and shaker spices cost less but there is no taste comparable to the taste of fresh cut spices such as garlic and parsley. So make sure that you spend the extra fifteen minutes cutting your spices, instead of shaking them.

Use these tips to rekindle your love of cooking. Cooking is done every day, but that means that every day you have a new opportunity to make something great out of an everyday occurrence. Fall in love with cooking again, or for the first time, and make meals great again.