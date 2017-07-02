Baked, Boiled Or Browned: Expanding Your Cooking Capabilities

Cooking is done by many people on many levels. Amateur cooks make dishes at home for friends and loved ones. Professional cooks make meals in restaurants for customers and high status people. No matter what level you cook at or for who, the tips in this article should help you.

Add flavor to boring roast chicken. Rather than using a roasting rack, place thick slices of onion in the bottom of the pan, and place the chicken on top of them. The chicken juices will be absorbed by the onion, creating a caramelization on the bottom of the pan. After roasting, remove the chicken, add a little water to the pan and cook on high heat for a few minutes. This will create a tasty sauce for your chicken.

If you are planning to sauté garlic, you will want to slice it instead of mincing it, which will reduce the chance for it to burn. Following certain procedures will not only improve the taste of your dishes in the kitchen but will increase your effectiveness and efficiency in getting the job done.

When cooking stock, make it in a large quantity and store it in smaller bags in the freezer. Stock has a long freezer life and can be useful in so many recipes. Making a larger batch is no more difficult than making a small batch. You'll save yourself time later by having a freezer store to turn to.

Use fresh ingredients instead of frozen or dried ones for your cooking for the best results. Use fresh ingredients as often as you can; they offer more flavor and tend to be less expensive as well.

When your pasta is done and you are finished draining, pour some Parmesan cheese on top, which will give your sauce something to latch on to. This will make things much easier for you when you are creating your meal and allow you to layer the levels of your pasta.

To take the metallic taste out of canned pumpkin pie filling, heat the filling with all of your spices first. Simply mixing your filling with the other ingredients and then baking traps the metallic taste in your finished pie. But by heating your pumpkin filling alone with the spices first, you release the metallic taste of the filling and simultaneously imbue it with the richer taste of spices like nutmeg, cinnamon and ginger.

Learn some proper knife-work techniques to make your time in the kitchen safer, more productive, and more enjoyable. Proper cutting techniques not only help to ensure safety in the kitchen, but food cut properly and uniformly looks better (which of course makes it tastes better!) and cooks more evenly. Stop cutting off your fingertips and burning half of the French fries with proper cutting skills!

Substitute water for other more flavorful liquids, in order to spice up your meals. If the recipe has called for water, you could easily use chicken broth, beef broth, or juice when suitable. Buttermilk, yogurt and sour cream can be great substitutes for milk. Using a variety of liquids can add a bit of zest to a favorite recipe and even make it more nutritious.

Salt and pepper are two of the most important ingredients that you can add to your meal when you are cooking. If something does not taste salty enough, make sure to add extra salt in order to avoid a dull taste to your food. Sometimes, it is better to have too much salt than none at all.

After cooking, always let your meat rest before serving it. This is especially true when you pull meat from a hot grill. Moisture that keeps your meat tender is sealed within it. When you cut steaming hot meat, the steam that rises is actually the moisture leaving the meat. When you let meat "settle" for at least 15 minutes prior to serving, the moisture and tenderness is preserved.

When a recipe calls for vegetable shortening, coconut oil is a healthy alternative that should be used. Coconut oil can be difficult to find in the typical grocery stores so you may need to look in a healthfood store to find it. It is important to read the label to make sure it is true coconut oil.

When it comes to cooking it is important to consider the dietary concerns of those who are going to be eating your food. Be sure to check if anybody has sodium or sugar concerns in order to prevent embarrassment on their part from having to refuse your otherwise delicious food.

If you try these suggestions, you are sure to increase your cooking skills and find greater joy in meal preparation for your family. Use these tips to inspire your imagination into creating scrumptious cuisine in your home. The people you serve when using these ideas are sure to be impressed.